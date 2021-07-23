Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.70. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

