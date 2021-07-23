Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IONS. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

IONS stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

