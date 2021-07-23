Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.70 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

