Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

MEOH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74. Methanex has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

