Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Raised by Analyst

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $668.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

