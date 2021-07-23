Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.