Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Boosted by B. Riley

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 172.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Steven Madden by 19.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.