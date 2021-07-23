Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted by KeyCorp

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $188.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $120,526,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $77,072,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

