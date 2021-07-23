Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The RealReal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REAL. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

REAL stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,489. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The RealReal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

