Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $334.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $10,073,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.