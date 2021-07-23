Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Increased by Analyst

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WEX in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

NYSE WEX opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

