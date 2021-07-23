Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Raised by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,311,445 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.