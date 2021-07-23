Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,041 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $104.87 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

