Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

