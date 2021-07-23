Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBAI. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.55 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

