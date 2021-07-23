Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

