Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.19.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,247,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,842,000 after buying an additional 353,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.