Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Wedbush

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

