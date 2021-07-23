Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

FNB opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 239,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

