Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.72. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

