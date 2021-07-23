Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $31.75 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.