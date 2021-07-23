Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

