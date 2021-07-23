Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

GOCO opened at $9.39 on Friday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

