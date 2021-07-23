Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.64.

Shares of ICLR opened at $209.50 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

