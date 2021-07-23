Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,781,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.