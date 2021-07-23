Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PEBO stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $240,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.