Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Increased by Analyst

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $883.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $3,026,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

