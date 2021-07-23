Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

