Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

WSBF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

