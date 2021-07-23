Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.