Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Lifted by Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

