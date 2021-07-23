QASH Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $312,173.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.00843983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

