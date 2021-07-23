Qbao One Day Volume Reaches $46,475.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Qbao has a total market cap of $393,809.50 and approximately $46,475.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.