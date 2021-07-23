Qcash (QC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $185.09 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.39 million and $185.09 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00140799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.50 or 1.00291013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.