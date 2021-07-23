QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QQ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 330.80 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.76. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

