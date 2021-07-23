Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 23,588 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,588 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $286.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

