Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

