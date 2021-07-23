Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $257 million-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.62 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of XM stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

