Quant Price Hits $74.70 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $901.84 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $74.70 or 0.00223012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00834920 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.