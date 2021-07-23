Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $83,215.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $83,215.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.67 or 0.06297569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.01358261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00369100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00135846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00609855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00379266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00291745 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,478,944 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

