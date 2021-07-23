Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Quark has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $637.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,416,501 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

