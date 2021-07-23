QunQun One Day Trading Volume Hits $574,392.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.75 million and $574,392.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

