QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Down 1.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 91,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 115,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

