QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) versus Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Head to Head Analysis

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 223.23%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Risk and Volatility

Waitr has a beta of -3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.90 $15.84 million $0.15 11.00 QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.39 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -19.00

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43% QuoteMedia -3.88% N/A -10.15%

Summary

Waitr beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

