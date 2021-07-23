Radix Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $95.57 million and approximately $540,031.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radix has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00845301 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.