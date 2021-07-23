RAI Finance (RAI) Price Reaches $0.60

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $29.34 million and $7.80 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00139592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.31 or 1.00850333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.