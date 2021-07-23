Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Hits $16.56 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $503,748.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

