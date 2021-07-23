Raine Capital LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raine Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

