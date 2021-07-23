Raine Capital LLC Buys 225,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 225.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 32,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,517. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

