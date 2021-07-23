Raine Capital LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.7% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $828.32. 2,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,376. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $789.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

